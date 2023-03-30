Fasting woman breathes her last near Kaaba while performing Umrah



A fasting woman died while performing Umrah. The deceased was reported to be from Egypt. The woman has been identified as Heba Mustafa.

According to media reports, Heba Mustafa had reached Makkah few days ago to perform Umrah in Ramadan. She died near the Kaaba in Masjid Al-Haram due to a heart attack while performing Umrah in the state of fasting.

What can be a greater achievement for any Muslim than to meet his/her Lord in the house of Allah in the month of Ramadan and in the state of fasting.