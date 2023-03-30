Middle East

Fasting woman breathes her last near Kaaba while performing Umrah

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 30 March 2023 - 08:48
0 204 Less than a minute


A fasting woman died while performing Umrah. The deceased was reported to be from Egypt. The woman has been identified as Heba Mustafa.

 According to media reports, Heba Mustafa had reached Makkah few days ago to perform Umrah in Ramadan. She died near the Kaaba in Masjid Al-Haram due to a heart attack while performing Umrah in the state of fasting. 

What can be a greater achievement for any Muslim than to meet his/her Lord in the house of Allah in the month of Ramadan and in the state of fasting.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 30 March 2023 - 08:48
0 204 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button