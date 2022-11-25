FIFA World Cup: Man caught hiding alcohol in binoculars





Doha: During the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar, a man was caught trying to enter the ground by hiding alcohol in binoculars.



A Mexico fan tried to to sneak in alcohol in binoculars and still got caught 😂🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/2dpNqIqRf9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 24, 2022

In a viral video on the micro-blogging website Twitter, it can be seen that the security personnel at the entrance of the ground are interrogating the Mexican citizen who came to watch the match.



The Mexican national had binoculars in his hand. He told the security personnel that he was carrying sanitizer in the telescope. When the security personnel opened it, a small bottle of alcohol was found.





Government of Qatar has banned domestic and foreign nationals who come to the FIFA World Cup from bringing alcohol or other intoxicating substances to the ground. It is not yet known what action the administration has taken against the Mexican national.