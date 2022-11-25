Middle East

FIFA World Cup: Man caught hiding alcohol in binoculars

Doha: During the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Qatar, a man was caught trying to enter the ground by hiding alcohol in binoculars.

In a viral video on the micro-blogging website Twitter, it can be seen that the security personnel at the entrance of the ground are interrogating the Mexican citizen who came to watch the match.

The Mexican national had binoculars in his hand. He told the security personnel that he was carrying sanitizer in the telescope. When the security personnel opened it, a small bottle of alcohol was found.


Government of Qatar has banned domestic and foreign nationals who come to the FIFA World Cup from bringing alcohol or other intoxicating substances to the ground. It is not yet known what action the administration has taken against the Mexican national.

