First AI-powered news anchor unveiled in Kuwait

A Kuwaiti media group has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered virtual news anchor that will soon be seen reading online news bulletins.



The video of the woman named ‘Fedha’, who has light brown hair and is wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt, was shared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website. It was decorated.



Speaking in Arabic, she said, ‘I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let’s hear your opinions.’



The website is linked to ‘Kuwait Times’, which was founded in 1961 and was the first newspaper in Kuwait to be published in the English language.



Deputy Editor-in-Chief of both media outlets, Abdullah Boftain, said, “This initiative is a test of the ability of artificial intelligence to present new and innovative content.” The website will also feature a news bulletin on its Twitter account, which has 1.2 million followers.

Boftain said that ‘Fedha is a well-known and ancient Kuwaiti name which means silver, we always imagine the robot to be silver and metallic in color, that’s why we named it’.