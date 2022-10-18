Four NRIs released after completing jail term in Saudi Arabia for social media post

Jeddah: Four Indian expatriates were released from jail after they completed their jail terms. They were imprisoned for posting religious derogatory remarks on social media. The NRIs are waiting to be repatriated from Saudi Arabia.

While two of them hail from Uttar Pradesh, one belongs to Punjab and another to Bihar. All the four Indian expatriates are aged below 30 years and were working in a firm in Asir region in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

The clip which later surfaced on a social media platform was recorded by one of them on the mobile phone while three of them reportedly made the derogatory comments.

All of them confessed to their crime after the police arrested them. The court sentenced five months five days jail term and a penalty of a thousand Riyals besides directing them to be deported from the Kingdom after that.

Though they completed their jail term in December 2021, they had to spend more time in prison than the actual sentence as they failed to pay the penalty since they did not have any money.

It must be noted that Saudi Arabia shows zero tolerance on misuse of social media.