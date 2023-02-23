Middle East

Four of family from K’taka dead, one critical in Dubai road accident

The deceased have been identified as Shafi Sulleda (53), a staffer at Raichur Agricultural University, his wife Shiraj Begam (47), daughter Shifa (20) and mother Bibi Jaan (64).

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 February 2023 - 11:10
Raichur, (Karnataka): The incident of four persons from Raichur district of Karnataka who had gone for Umrah and got killed in a road accident in Dubai, came to light on Thursday.

Raichur SP B. Nikhil has stated that deceased Shafi Sulleda’s son Samir is severely injured and he is being treated at a hospital in Dubai.

The family had gone to Mecca from Raichur on February 14. The accident happened in Dubai, when they were travelling in a bus on Tuesday evening (February 21). The bus collided with a container, according to authorities.

“We are waiting for more details regarding the case and authorities are in touch with the family of victims,” he stated.

