Golden fence installed in front of Rawdah Of Prophet Muhammad PBUH

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 1 April 2023 - 21:11
 Rawdah of Prophet Muhammad peace and blessings be upon him has a new look after being bordered by a high fence decorated with golden calligraphy.

The golden fence barrier has been installed in the front side of the inner chamber, which houses the tomb of the Prophet PBUH and his two most faithful companions, Abu Bakar and Umar bin Khattab radiallahu tala anhuma, who were buried along with him.

The tomb of the Prophet Muhammad is a place of great significance to Muslims. People from all over the visit the tomb of the Prophet PBUH, which is inside the Nabawi Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The walls of Rawdah were built after an incident involving non-Muslims trying to dig up the Prophet’s tomb in the past.

