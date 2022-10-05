Hindu temple inaugurated in Dubai; People of all faiths welcome

Dubai: A day before the Dussehra festival, a newly constructed Hindu temple in Dubai’s Jebel Ali was inaugurated on October 4.

According to Khaleej Times, the temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, the oldest Hindu temple in the UAE.

UAE’s Minister of Tolerance HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurated Dubai’s new temple.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid on February 2020 and its inauguration has fulfilled a decades-long dream of Indian Hindus who wanted a temple site in the area.

The temple will be officially opened to the public on October 5, welcoming people of all faiths as well as pilgrims and other tourists to view the 16 goddesses and other interior carvings.

Thousands of tourists are allowed to glimpse the interior carvings of the temple in white marble. The pillars of the temple are ornate and there are Arabic and Hindu geometrical designs on the facade.

The temple management has launched a QR code-based booking system through its website. A large number of tourists are coming to the temple from the very first day, especially on late Saturdays. The restricted entry is controlled by QR-coded apartments to control the crowd and maintain social distancing.