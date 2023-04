Hyderabad woman Hameeda wins over 2 Crore in Mahzooz lottery in Dubai

Hyderabad: 38-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who resides in the United Arab Emirates, recently won one million dirhams (equivalent to Rs. 2,22,28,303).

The lucky winner was identified as Hameeda Begum.

During the 122nd weekly lucky draw, 5 of their 6 The draw was held on April 1.

Interestingly, she is the first woman and the fourth person to win one million dirham prize.