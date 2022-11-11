Iran develops hypersonic ballistic missile

Tehran: A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the country has built a hypersonic ballistic missile that is capable of penetrating “all missile defence systems”.

“The missile has a high velocity and can maneuver both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere,” Iran’s Press TV network quoted Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, as saying on Thursday.

“The new missile can pass through all missile defence systems,” he said, adding that “I don’t think that the technology capable of countering it will be achieved in the decades to come.”

“It can target the enemy’s anti-missile systems, and its production marks a huge leap in the development of a new generation of missiles,” Hajizadeh noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.