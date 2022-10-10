Middle East

Israel nabs 6 Palestinians for suspected links to deadly shooting attack

Four other people were injured, including a security guard who sustained serious injuries, according to a statement issued by the Israeli police.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 10:22
0 178 1 minute read
Israel nabs 6 Palestinians for suspected links to deadly shooting attack
Israel nabs 6 Palestinians for suspected links to deadly shooting attack

Jerusalem: The Israeli police have arrested six Palestinians for their suspected links to a deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Saturday, as the search for the shooter is still underway.

The gunman opened fire at a military checkpoint near Shuafat, a Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem, killing Noa Lazar, an 18-year-old female sergeant with the military police, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the military.

Four other people were injured, including a security guard who sustained serious injuries, according to a statement issued by the Israeli police.

Police said army troops, police officers and Shin Bet internal security agents have been on a large-scale manhunt since Saturday night for the shooter identified as Udi Tamimi, a 22-year-old resident of the refugee camp of Shuafat.

Related Articles

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered condolences to the family of the killed soldier and vowed to “bring the heinous murderers to justice.”

The shooting came just hours after the Israeli troops killed two Palestinian teenagers during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The two Palestinians, aged 14 and 17, were shot dead on Friday by Israeli forces in clashes in two separate locations in the West Bank.

This is the latest bloodletting in mounting tensions between Israelis and Palestinians amid nightly Israeli military raids, which, according to figures issued by the Red Crescent, have claimed the lives of at least 100 Palestinians since January.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 10:22
0 178 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button