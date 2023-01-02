Middle East

Israel strikes Damascus airport, 2 soldiers dead

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 14:45
DamascusL Israel launched a missile strike on the Damascus International airport on Monday, killing two soldiers, local Syrian media reported.

The attack at around 2 a.m. has also led to the suspension of operations at the airport, Xinhua news agency quoted the local media report citing military sources.

Another two soldiers were injured in the attack, said the report.

Earlier, state media had reported that several explosions were heard in the Syrian capital on Sunday night and that the air defence was repelling the Israeli attack.

In 2022, Israel carried out scores of missile strikes in Syria.

IANS
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 14:45
