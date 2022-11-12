Israeli Prez tasks Netanyahu with govt formation

Middle East

The announcement came 10 days after the general elections in which Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc managed to secure a majority with 64 out of the 120 parliament seats.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 09:33
Jerusalem: Israeli President Isaac Herzog has announced that he would assign the task of forming a government to Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the government’s press office.

The announcement came 10 days after the general elections in which Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc managed to secure a majority with 64 out of the 120 parliament seats.

An official ceremony with Netanyahu receiving the task will take place on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel, spent more than a year in the Opposition. In the coming weeks, he will hold negotiations with different parties on the new government guidelines and the distribution of the various ministerial portfolios.

According to the law, he has 28 days to form a new government and could be given an extension of 14 days if needed.

Netanyahu is expected to lead a right-wing government, including extremist elements.

