Jagtial man becomes crorepati overnight; wins 30 crores in lottery

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 21:25
Jagtial: A young man who went to Dubai in search of a job suddenly becomes a millionaire. A lottery changed his life, a young man who worked day and night for a single dirham became a millionaire overnight. Hailing from Birpur mandal of Jagtial district, Ajay resides in Dubai in search of employment. He was working as a driver in a company. He bought two lottery tickets for thirty dirhams.  The young man won 30 crore rupees in the lottery.

