Kharge expresses grief over loss of lives in firing incident

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives at a firing incident at Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at the Assam-Meghalaya border. Six precious lives were lost,” Kharge wrote in a tweet.

Attacking the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance, Kharge said, “BJP’s NEDA has failed North East. It is high time Union Home Minister resolves the border dispute between two states before things turn more hostile.”

Let there be peace, the Congress chief appealed.

Six persons- five civilians from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard died and two civilians were seriously injured during the violent clashes between the villagers and Assam police. The police resorted to firing leading to deaths of five civilians.