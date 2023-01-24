Middle East

Kuwait cabinet resigns after disputes with Parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah submitted the cabinet's resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Xinhua news agency quoted state media as saying.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 13:23
0 184 Less than a minute
Kuwait cabinet resigns after disputes with Parliament
Kuwait cabinet resigns after disputes with Parliament

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti cabinet has resigned after disputes with opposition-led Parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah submitted the cabinet’s resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Xinhua news agency quoted state media as saying.

Monday’s resignation was sparked by a deadlock between the executive and the legislative authority, state media cited the cabinet’s statement, without elaborating.

Parliament had been scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

Related Articles

The outgoing cabinet, which was sworn in in October, was the sixth in three years in Kuwait.

In September, Kuwait held its sixth election in a decade, forming an opposition-led Parliament.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 13:23
0 184 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button