Locomotive facility introduced for disabled and elderly pilgrims to perform Tawaf and Sa’i

Harmain Shareefain administration has introduced a locomotive facility for disabled and elderly pilgrims to perform the Tawaf of Kaaba and Sa’i between Safa and Marwa.

The locomotive is made of fiberglass and is 2.98 meters long and one meter wide. It can run up to 30 kilometres with the help of 8 batteries. 7 people can ride in this vehicle at a time excluding the driver.

Head of the Harmain Shareefain Administration Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Al Sudais supervised the locomotive facility provided to pilgrims. The vehicle can turn 360 degrees and can be moved up and down with a large lift.

While Tawaf involves walking seven times counterclockwise around the Kaaba, Sa’i refers to the ritual of walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa, located adjacent to the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram. Both are the integral rites of Hajj and Umrah.