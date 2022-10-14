Middle East

Locomotive facility introduced for disabled and elderly pilgrims to perform Tawaf and Sa’i

The locomotive is made of fiberglass and is 2.98 meters long and one meter wide. It can run up to 30 kilometres with the help of 8 batteries.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 19:30
0 195 1 minute read
Locomotive facility introduced for disabled and elderly pilgrims to perform Tawaf and Sa’i
7 people can ride in this vehicle at a time excluding the driver.

Harmain Shareefain administration has introduced a locomotive facility for disabled and elderly pilgrims to perform the Tawaf of Kaaba and Sa’i between Safa and Marwa.

The locomotive is made of fiberglass and is 2.98 meters long and one meter wide. It can run up to 30 kilometres with the help of 8 batteries. 7 people can ride in this vehicle at a time excluding the driver.

Head of the Harmain Shareefain Administration Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Al Sudais supervised the locomotive facility provided to pilgrims. The vehicle can turn 360 degrees and can be moved up and down with a large lift.

While Tawaf involves walking seven times counterclockwise around the Kaaba, Sa’i refers to the ritual of walking back and forth seven times between the two small hills of Safa and Marwa, located adjacent to the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram. Both are the integral rites of Hajj and Umrah.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 19:30
0 195 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button