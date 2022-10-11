Mahram no longer required for female Umrah pilgrims of the world

Saudi Arabia has ended mahram (a male guardian) requirement for a female pilgrim who wishes to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah from any part of the world.

Announcing this, at the Saudi embassy in Cairo, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah said that the kingdom is also lifting all health restrictions for Egyptian Umrah pilgrims, upon a directive from King Salman.

He added that there is no quota or ceiling for the number of Umrah visas to be issued for Muslims from all over the world. The National reported.

Pilgrims can book an Umrah permit through Nusk platform within a short period of time, and after that, the visa can be obtained within 24 hours.

