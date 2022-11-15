Man from Telangana commits suicide in Dubai

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana committed suicide in Dubai due to financial problems and non-payment of salary.



He has been identified as 50-year-old Bhumia, a resident of Ailapur village, Korutla rural mandal, Jagatial district.





His family sources said that he took this extreme step three days ago.

According to the details, this person was living in Dubai for the last 12 years. Two years ago he returned to his native village and then went to Dubai for employment.

