Ministry announces Hajj package costs; eases payment process

Riyadh: Announcing the Hajj package costs for domestic pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that the pilgrims need not have to pay the full amount in one go as was the case during previous years but they will have the option of paying the amount in three installments.

In order to book a seat, prospective pilgrims can make a partial payment of 20% of the total cost, the ministry said. The down payment must be paid within 72 hours of the registration date. The second installment will be 40% and must be paid by 7/7/1444 AH, while the remaining final payment will be 40% which can be paid by 10/10/1444 AH.

Registration for Hajj 1444 by pilgrims from within the Kingdom has begun with the price of packages beginning at SR3,984.

Saudis and residents wishing to perform Hajj this year can submit applications through Ministry’s website and also via the Nusuk app.