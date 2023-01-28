No more document attestation required for Indian expatriates in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Certificate attestation woes for Indian expatriates in Saudi Arabia will end soon as Saudi authorities will accept any legal document or certificate originated in India and duly attested by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The cumbersome attestation procedure has been annoying Indian expatriates for long. Besides being time-consuming, cumbersome and costly, the existing process of attestation and legalisation of public documents is confusing too.

Soon Indians will experience a smooth and faster document authentication service in India for certificates bound for Saudi Arabia, thanks to the Apostille system. Other member countries of the Apostille convention are also likely to follow suit.

Apostille system does not require to be attested again by the consulate.

Till now, the process was time-consuming as any certificate whether educational or legal needs multi-layer verification in India, and then the document will be attested by the Saudi Arabian Embassy or Consulate in India after which only local authorities in Saudi Arabia accept it.

Fresh job seekers and other people who need civil documents to be attested forced to wait for a long time. Apostille procedure only requires the certificate verification by issuing authorities and authorization by the MEA.