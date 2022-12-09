Now Saudi Idol along the lines of Indian Idol

Dubai: Very soon Saudi Idol will be on your screens on the lines of Indian Idol.

The globally popular talent show Idol franchise is making its debut in Saudi Arabia in December to showcase the talent available across the Kingdom.

Saudi Idol will have a star-studded judging panel including Yemeni singer, poet and musician Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam, Syrian musical artist Asala and Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al Muhandis

The first series of Saudi Idol will be broadcast on MBC1 channel in Saudi Arabia.

Idol is based on the 2001 British version of the talent show series Pop Idol by Simon Fuller. Since then, the show has grown in popularity with the introduction of American Idol, Australian Idol, Indian Idol and now Saudi Idol.

It has been reported that Saudi Idol aims to promote the Saudi music industry and highlight Saudi talent. Like most talent shows, this singing competition is divided into two stages namely auditions and live shows. Saudi Idol will be telecast on MBC1 channel very soon this month.