One person killed in attack on mosque in Yemen

Cairo: One person died and 20 others were injured in a grenade attack on a mosque in Hadhramaut Governorate in eastern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik.

The attacker threw a hand grenade at worshipers during Friday prayers at a mosque in a local village, the source said.

The attacker has been arrested by law enforcement.

According to the source, at least one person died and 20 others were injured, some of them gravely.

Tribal tensions are suspected to be the motive behind the attack, the source told Sputnik.