One person killed in attack on mosque in Yemen

The attacker threw a hand grenade at worshipers during Friday prayers at a mosque in a local village, the source said.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 10:57
Cairo: One person died and 20 others were injured in a grenade attack on a mosque in Hadhramaut Governorate in eastern Yemen, a local government source told Sputnik.

The attacker has been arrested by law enforcement.

According to the source, at least one person died and 20 others were injured, some of them gravely.

Tribal tensions are suspected to be the motive behind the attack, the source told Sputnik.

