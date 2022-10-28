Middle East

Palestinian Prez to attend Arab League summit next week

During the meeting, Abbas said that he would convey the voice of Jerusalem and its Palestinian citizens' suffering to the Arab leaders at the summit, Xinhua news agency quoted WAFA as saying.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 October 2022 - 09:21
0 174 1 minute read
Palestinian Prez to attend Arab League summit next week
Palestinian Prez to attend Arab League summit next week

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has confirmed that he would attend the 31st session of the Arab League summit scheduled to be held in Algiers on November 1.

The official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that Abbas made the announcement on Thursday during a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, held in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, Abbas said that he would convey the voice of Jerusalem and its Palestinian citizens’ suffering to the Arab leaders at the summit, Xinhua news agency quoted WAFA as saying.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials called on the Arab summit to take decisive positions to confront the Israeli measures in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and to provide material and moral support to its residents.

Related Articles

The Palestinians want to declare East Jerusalem, which includes Al-Aqsa Mosque, as the capital of their future state, while Israel considers the unified Jerusalem as its eternal capital.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 28 October 2022 - 09:21
0 174 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button