Ramadan likely to begin on this date in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The first fast of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is likely to be on Thursday, March 23.

According to sources, Saudi Astronomer Dr. Abdullah Al-Misnad has said that the first fast of Ramadan this year is likely to be on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Former professor of astronomy at Al-Qasim University and deputy chairman of the Meteorological Society said that this time Sha’ban will be of 30 days because on 29 Sha’ban, the moon will set about 9 minutes before sunset on March 21, Tuesday.

According to the astronomers, the conjunction of the moon and the sun will occur on the evening of March 21 at 8:23 p.m., and the first fast of Ramadan is likely to be on March 23.

According to the Sabaq website, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, the head of the Astronomical Association in the United Arab Emirates, also said that the first fast of Ramadan this year is likely to be on Thursday, March 23.

He had said that the duration of the fast would be 14 hours, while this year Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be on Friday, April 21.