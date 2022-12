In a rare weather event, rain accompanied by hailstones fell in a number of areas in desert hotspot Kuwait.

Showers of hailstones and snowfall were witnessed in the southern part of the country especially in the camp areas.

Kuwait is one of the hottest countries on Earth. However, it was hit by a rare hail storm. Pictures and videos of hail-covered roads in Kuwait were widely shared on social media platforms.

Away from our series : the snow in my country for the first time today 😊❄️💨 @Dinapeace11 #Kuwait 🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/vYyxCKVfn5 — Aleyah rose flower 🌹||Fan account (@Aleyah64) December 27, 2022