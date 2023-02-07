Raza Qadri detained by Saudi police for displaying Bharat Jodo Yatra placard in Haram Shareef

Jeddah: A Youth Congress activist landed in trouble for holding a placard in support of the Bharat Joda Yatra in Saudi Arabia.

26-year-old Raza Qadri, a resident of Nawari district near Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh, who is an active supporter of the Congress, was detained for displaying placard near Kaaba Shareef in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He was photographed holding a placard supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra against the backdrop of the Holy Kaaba.

According to sources, after two days, security forces reached his hotel where he was staying with other pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and took him into custody.

The display of flags and placards of any kind at Islamic holy sites is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Ignorant of the laws, people active on social media sometimes run into serious legal trouble in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah is following Raza Quadri’s case.

The Indian Consulate repeatedly warns its compatriots not to plant any kind of flag inside the Haram Sharif and not to pick up objects from the ground.

Indian diplomats are urging Indians to comply with local laws in this regard. The number of Umrah pilgrims from India has increased manifold and most of them are not familiar with the local norms.