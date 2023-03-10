Middle East

Residents in Gulf states can apply for Saudi tourist eVisa

The eVisa will allow the Gulf residents to explore the various Saudi regions and perform Umrah rituals if they are Muslims, Xinhua news agency reported.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry allowed all residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to apply for a tourist visa online to visit the kingdom, regardless of their profession.

The move came as part of the Saudi efforts to provide an opportunity for the Gulf residents to visit Saudi tourist destinations, enjoy entertainment events, and explore the heritage and historical sites in the kingdom, it said.

“Saudi Arabia’s visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession,” said Tourism Minister Ahmed al-Khateeb on Twitter.

Gulf residents can visit the eVisa page to apply for a tourist visa, at a cost of $80 in addition to health insurance.

Once the application is submitted, the applicant will get the eVisa by email, according to media reports.

Previously, only those GCC residents with occupations listed on an approved list were allowed to apply for an eVisa to visit the kingdom.

