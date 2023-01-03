Riyadh traffic forces Saudi Arabia to consider changing school timings

Dubai: In a bid to ease the traffic in Riyadh, the Saudi General Traffic Department is considering changing school and university timings. It is also encouraging more “remote” work in some government entities for the purpose.

A workshop entitled the Traffic and Proposed Operational Solutions was held on Sunday to discuss the challenges of traffic density on Riyadh roads.

According to Mansour Al Shakra, the Department’s spokesman, changing the timing of some schools and universities, building an operational model for roads, reexamining the functioning of traffic signals, and promoting the option of working remotely for various businesses, institutions, and governmental organisations are some of the workshop’s most important pillars discussed. Gulf News reported.