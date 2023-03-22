Sania Mirza performs umrah; shares pics sans Shoaib Malik



Hyderabad: Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with her son and family members. Sania Mirza has shared some pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing abaya with her son Izhan Mirza in Madinah.

Sania Mirza has also shared some pictures of father Imran Mirza, mother Naseema Mirza, sister Anam Mirza and brother-in-law Muhammad Asaduddin on Instagram.

Sania Mirza has traveled to Saudi Arabia with her family members before Ramadan and is currently in the holy city of Madinah. She will soon go to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Earlier in 2018 also, Sania Mirza had performed Umrah along with her husband and former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Malik.

This time, her husband is not seen with her, which has speculations among public about the sport couple’s divorce.