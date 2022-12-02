Saudi Arabia announces mechanism to obtain personal visit visas

Saudi citizens can obtain personal visit visas for Saudi Arabia for their friends and acquaintances who are living abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the new mechanism through which the visa holders will be allowed to travel in the regions and cities across the Kingdom. They can also perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. In addition to visiting religious and historical sites, they can also take part in cultural events.



The visa application process is made much easier and simpler through the eVisa platform of the ministry’s website: https://visa.mofa.gov.sa.



Saudi citizens can submit a request to invite their friends and acquaintances for a personal visit on the ministry’s eVisa platform. The personal visit visa request can be submitted through the Individual Service section of the eVisa platform and logging in through the Nafadh unified national platform. Applicant must fill out the data for those to be invited by requesting a personal visit, and approve the necessary undertakings. After the process of the request a ‘personal visit visa document’ will be issued.



Personal visit visa has been made easier to obtain in efforts to increase the number of foreign visitors in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Inquiries can be made about the submitted applications by entering the visa platform, selecting the inquiry icon, filling in the required data, and then click on inquiry icon to know the status of the previously submitted applications.