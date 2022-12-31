Saudi Arabia imposes restrictions on passengers carrying Zamzam water

Saudi Arabia has imposed restrictions on passengers for carrying ZamZam water. In a notification to all airlines operating at the King Abdulaziz International Airport and Ground Service Companies, Executive Deputy President for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Essam F. Nour, reminded that only passengers coming with Hajj or Umrah visa are allowed to transport one bottle of Zamzam water with them on the departing international flights.

He also directed airlines to make sure that the bottle should be one of the regular bottles (5 liters) designated for air transport, which is produced from the project of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz ZamZam water.

Zamzam is the water from the well of Zamzam, located in Masjid al-Haram, Makkah. It is a miraculously generated source of water as per Islamic history.

Because of its great religious significance, people take it back to their countries in great amount after performing Hajj or Umrah.