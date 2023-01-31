Middle East

Saudi Arabia introduces electronic visa for stop-over passengers

The transit visa for stop-over allows those in transit to enter the kingdom to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, and attend tourism events. The visa is free of charge and will be issued immediately with the traveller's plane tickets.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 January 2023 - 11:58
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry introduced an electronic visa service on Monday for passengers who are stopping over in the country.

It allows for a four-day stay in the kingdom and has a three-month validity period, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry said that the new service is available as of Monday on the electronic platforms of Saudia Airlines and Flynas and passengers can apply on the platforms and receive the digital visas in their email.

