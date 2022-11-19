Saudi Arabia launches e-platform ‘Nusuk’ for pilgrims; Know what it is all about

Nusuk, an electronic platform to provide services to local and international pilgrims was launched by Saudi Arabia’ Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday.

Announcing the official launch of the national platform for Hajj and Umrah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah said that the platform currently offers more than 121 services to assist the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world.

Nusuk is a user-friendly platform offering help to international pilgrims to plan their visit to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Users can book for Umrah and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah through the e-platform. It assists users in applying for an e-visa, and booking flights and hotel accommodation. The portal lists holy sites in Saudi Arabia that pilgrims may wish to visit during their trip. It also offers a list of transport options they can use while travelling within the country. Besides this, the portal helps users to book accommodation in the kingdom, flights to and from Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah.