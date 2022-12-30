Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets mountains of Tabuk

Snowfall has been reported in Saudi Arabia. Especially the mountains of Al-Lawz area in Tabuk region are covered in snow. Tourist throng Tabuk to enjoy the snow and the beauty of the area that witnessed snow.

According to the Director of the branch of the National Center of Meteorology in the Northern Region Alenizi, the snowfall in the Northern Region of Saudi Arabia is because of two main factors, first being the extent of depth and movement of the polar depression and the availability of suitable moisture and the second being the extent of the freezing line’s descent as polar depressions are accompanied by a drop in the tropopause level, thus the level of the atmospheric layer falls.