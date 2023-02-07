Saudi Arabia to establish more cemeteries for non-Muslims

Saudi Arabia will establish more cemeteries for non-Muslims. The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has issued directions to its mayoralties in this regard.



Instead of transferring their bodies to a limited number of cemeteries, such as those located in the governorate of Jeddah, more cemeteries are being established to accelerate the completion of the burial procedures of those dead among the non-Muslims.

In order to avoid the delay in the issuance of death certificates, normally carried out by the hospitals under the Ministry of Health, the mayoralty is making efforts to enable the deceased’s relatives to obtain instant burial certificates through its electronic services in an easier and simpler way.