Middle East

Saudi Arabia to send first woman astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi to International Space Station

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 19:37
0 253 1 minute read
Saudi Arabia to send first woman astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi to International Space Station
Saudi Arabia to send first woman astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi to International Space Station

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will be sending the first Saudi woman astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi and a Saudi male astronaut Ali AlQarni to the International Space Station (ISS). The Kingdom announced this on Sunday saying that the astronauts will be sent during the second quarter of 2023.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two astronauts will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission.

The mission, set to take off from the United States, is part of the Saudi Human Spaceflight Programme. It aims to empower national capabilities in human spaceflight and contribute to scientific research in various fields, including health, sustainability, and space technology.

Related Articles

It will be a historic moment for the Kingdom, which will become one of the few countries in the world to have two astronauts of the same nationality aboard the ISS.

Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 13 February 2023 - 19:37
0 253 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button