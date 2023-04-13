Middle EastRamadan 2023

Saudi Authorities impose restrictions on Umrah pilgrims during the last decade of Ramadan

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 April 2023 - 21:06
0 193 1 minute read
The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) himself encouraged the performance of Umrah during Ramadan and stated that the rewards of Umrah in this month are equal to the rewards of Hajj (Pilgrimage).
The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) himself encouraged the performance of Umrah during Ramadan and stated that the rewards of Umrah in this month are equal to the rewards of Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Saudi authorities have issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims, which include a ban on use of electrical sockets. Other prohibitions include collecting donations, prohibitions, transportation of personal belongings to the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, or to hang them on the windows of the mosque from the inside and outside, or to leave them in the courtyards.

The last decade of the holy month which is full of blessings  has begun and the Saudi authorities have issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims.
According to which Umrah pilgrims will not be able to use electrical sockets in Haram Sharif.

Pilgrims from Jeddah Airport, will be able to travel in public transport. They can only park in car parks located at the entrances to Makkah, and parking in areas that affect pedestrian traffic is prohibited.

Related Articles

The restrictions have been imposed to preserve the security and safety of pilgrims and worshipers during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The guide also includes a barcode for all internal and external parking lots, in which maps show how to reach the Grand Mosque while coming for Umrah or praying during Ramadan.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 13 April 2023 - 21:06
0 193 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button