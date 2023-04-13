Saudi Authorities impose restrictions on Umrah pilgrims during the last decade of Ramadan

Saudi authorities have issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims, which include a ban on use of electrical sockets. Other prohibitions include collecting donations, prohibitions, transportation of personal belongings to the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, or to hang them on the windows of the mosque from the inside and outside, or to leave them in the courtyards.

The last decade of the holy month which is full of blessings has begun and the Saudi authorities have issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims.

According to which Umrah pilgrims will not be able to use electrical sockets in Haram Sharif.

Pilgrims from Jeddah Airport, will be able to travel in public transport. They can only park in car parks located at the entrances to Makkah, and parking in areas that affect pedestrian traffic is prohibited.

The restrictions have been imposed to preserve the security and safety of pilgrims and worshipers during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The guide also includes a barcode for all internal and external parking lots, in which maps show how to reach the Grand Mosque while coming for Umrah or praying during Ramadan.