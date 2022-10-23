Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince to visit India next month

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 October 2022 - 16:18
0 184 1 minute read
Saudi Crown Prince to visit India next month
Saudi Crown Prince to visit India next month

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.

He is visiting India on Modi’s invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.

Related Articles

New Delhi: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.

He is visiting India on Modi’s invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 October 2022 - 16:18
0 184 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button