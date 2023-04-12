Secret behind cool Masjid Al-Haram floor despite scorching heat



Makkah: What is the secret behind the coolness of the floor of Masjid al-Haram despite the intense heat in Makkah?



Anyone who has performed Umrah or Hajj has probably noted that when he stepped on the marble floor of the Mataf in Masjid al-Haram, he felt cold. Although the extreme temperature rises to 5 degrees Celsius in summer, the stones are felt cold.

Some people believe that there are air conditioners under the floor, but this is wrong.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques (GPH) said that the main reason for this is the type of THASSOS marble used in Mataf, which can be called the largest surface marble in the whole world.

Thassos is a Greece marble that can reflect the sunrays and remains cool even in intense heat.

During the reign of Shah Khalid, he ordered the expansion of Mutaf in the year 1398 Hijri, and for the first time, its floor was decorated with marble stones of the above-mentioned type, which keeps the mataf floors cool throughout the year.

