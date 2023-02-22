Six Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka killed in road accident near Madinah Munawwara

Jeddah: A bus taking the Umrah pilgrims to Madinah Munawwara rammed into a trailer ahead on Tuesday night killing eight persons, including six from India. 20 others were injured. The mishap occurred nearly 150 kilometres from Madinah.

Of the six victims from Karnataka four identified as Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid, Shifa Sullaid, are from Raichur district while Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum hailed from Gulbarga district. They were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

The driver of the bus and a catering employee of a tour group were also among the deceased.