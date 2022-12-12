Snake found on Air India plane landed in Dubai

A snake was found in the cargo of an Air India Express plane. The matter came to light after the plane landed at the Dubai airport on Saturday.

The passengers of the B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala were safely deplaned.

According to a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airport fire services were informed after a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport.

The official called the incident a ground handling lapse and assured probe and suitable enforcement action.