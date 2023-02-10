Middle East

Two-month-old baby found alive after three days under the rubble

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 10 February 2023 - 17:30
New Delhi: The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 19000. The earthquake caused great destruction. Dead bodies are seen everywhere, rescue and relief work is underway.

While thousands of people died due to building collapse, some innocent children are being pulled out alive from the rubble.

Among the survivors was a two-month-old baby who defeated death after being trapped for three days. The rescue teams pulled out a two-month-old trapped under the debris for 3 days.

