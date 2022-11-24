Very heavy rain lashes Jeddah; emergency alert issued
Jeddah: Jeddah in Saudi Arabia witnessed very heavy rain on Thursday. Flights were delayed and schools had to be closed. The road to Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, was also closed due to inundated roads and snarling traffic. An emergency alert was also issued to deal with situations in the city.
Images posted to social media showed inundated roads and partially submerged vehicles on roads of Jeddah.
Heavy rains occurred in the areas of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Al Bahah and some parts of Makkah and coastal areas including Jeddah.
The Jeddah Education Directorate announced the suspension of classes in all schools in Jeddah, Rabi and Khalees on Thursday.