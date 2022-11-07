Video: Massive fire broke out at a skyscraper near Burj Khalifa

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a 35-storey building near the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Monday morning.

According to reports the fire started in a lower apartment and then spread upwards. Emergency services reached the tower in time and quickly extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. As per reports, there have been no casualties & the fire has been doused.