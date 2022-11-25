Woman gives birth to child in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Madina: A woman gave birth to a baby in the courtyard of Masjid Nabawi in Madinah.

According to media reports, the volunteers of the Saudi Red Crescent had a rare experience when a female worshiper suffered labor pains in the courtyard of the mosque and gave birth to a child there itself.

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, director general of the branch of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, said that keeping in view the critical condition of the mother, volunteer teams and the Haram Ambulance Center arranged for the delivery of the baby in the mosque itself.

Al-Zahrani further said that after the check-up of the mother and the newborn, both have been transferred to Bab Jibril Health Center. He said this case was among the cases that required intensive medical efforts. Special medical skills are required to handle such cases successfully.