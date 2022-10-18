World’s largest flawless diamond put on display in Dubai, ahead of its auction

Abu Dhabi: The world’s largest flawless diamond has gone on display at the Sotheby’s Dubai gallery in DIFC. It is valued at $15 million.

According to the Gemological Institute of America, the Golden Canary pear-shaped yellow diamond weighs 303.10 carats, making it the largest flawless diamond in the world.

It was unveiled in Dubai on Monday. After being on display on Dubai, the unique stone will make a world tour and will travel to Taipei, Hong Kong and Geneva before arriving in New York. There it will be put on sale on December 7 as part of the Sotheby’s New York Magnificent Jewels sale. It will sell for whatever the highest price is on the day.

The Golden Canary pear-shaped yellow diamond was reportedly discovered in the 1980s by a young girl in a pile of rubble while playing in her uncle’s garden. At that time, it was an 890-carat rough diamond, which holds the distinction of being the largest diamond ever found in the world.

It was later cut into a pear shape and made the largest flawless diamond ever found by the Gemological Institute of America. It should be noted that the non-reserve diamonds will be auctioned at Sotheby’s New York in December.