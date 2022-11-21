Zakir Naik trending as Qatar invites him to preach Islam amid FIFA World Cup

Controversial televangelist Zakir Naik is trending on social media as Qatar invites him to deliver lectures preaching Islam ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Al Arabiya News quoted Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, as saying on Twitter on Saturday “Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament.”

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is facing multiple cases of money laundering and hate speech in India. He has been living in exile in Malaysia since 2017 after the Indian government pressed charges against him. Earlier in March, home ministry had declared Zakir Naik-founded Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association and banned it for five years.

Dr Zakir Naik is set to give religious lectures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to sources. The FIFA World Cup is being held at the Al Bayt Stadium, located about 35 km away from Doha. Naik will reportedly give many religious lectures throughout the tournament.