Zakir Naik’s lawyer refutes claims of preacher being brought to India

Various Indian media outlets reported on Tuesday that Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik is likely to be brought to India from the Sultanate of Oman.

Major media houses like Republic TV, ABP News, The Week and News 18 are among those who presented this report on various TV channels.

However, “The Quint” spoke to Zakir Naik’s lawyer Mubin Solkar and found out that this news is false and there is no truth in it. He categorically denied these reports.

Zakir Naik has been officially invited by the government of Oman where he will give lectures in two major religious programs in Ramadan. He has been invited to Oman for a lecture series by a government department of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Oman’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs issued a statement saying that the ministry, which represents the department of Islam and Cultural Exchange, is organizing lectures by Islamic preacher Dr. Zakir Naik. The statement added that two lectures by Dr. Zakir Naik will be held on March 23 and March 25.

It should be noted that after Dr. Zakir Naik was invited during the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar, many Indian news channels claimed that Qatar has been made accountable to New Delhi for inviting Zakir Naik.

However, Zakir Naik participated in the FIFA World Cup without any hindrance and participated in many Islamic programs and gave lectures. On this occasion, many foreign citizens who came to Qatar to watch the FIFA matches also accepted Islam before him.