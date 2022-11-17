Muslims likely to face ‘more discrimination’ under Indian origin British PM Sunak

A British political scientist has claimed that Muslims in UK are likely to face “more discrimination” under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He said that the new premier was guilty of using discriminatory rhetoric against the community.

Sunak’s choice for home secretary, Suella Braverman made xenophobic remarks late last month. She branded people seeking asylum in the U.K. – many with darker skin, often from Muslim countries – an “invasion”. She has remained at her post despite being under fire for her remarks.

Muhammed Çağrı Bilir of the University of Leeds’ School of Politics and International Studies observed that Braverman’s comments, as well as Sunak’s remarks about Islam and extremism show the direction of the government’s immigration policies.

Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Bilir as saying, “When Sunak launched a campaign for the conservative leadership (to become prime minister), he produced a discourse such as the fight against “Islamic extremism” and equating Islam with terrorism.

He ignored the demands of Muslim deputies to take a clear stand against Islamophobia.

According to a 2019 study, Islamophobia is rife within the ruling Conservative Party. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down from the premiership this July, was also known for making Islamophobic remarks.

Claiming that not much will change, Bilir warned that more discrimination awaits Muslims during Sunak’s term.

Sunak is of Indian origin. He made history as the country’s first prime minister from an Asian background.