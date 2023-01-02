Other Countries

14 killed in Mexico prison attack

On Sunday morning, gunmen in armoured vehicles opened fire against the security personnel of the prison, Xinhua news agency quoted the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office as saying.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 14:48
0 190 Less than a minute
14 killed in Mexico prison attack
14 killed in Mexico prison attack

Mexico City: Ten guards and four inmates died after an attack on a prison in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, authorities said.

On Sunday morning, gunmen in armoured vehicles opened fire against the security personnel of the prison, Xinhua news agency quoted the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office as saying.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison late Sunday, it said, adding 13 people were injured and 24 inmates fled during the incident.

Local police killed two gunmen in a vehicle, according to the statement.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 2 January 2023 - 14:48
0 190 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button